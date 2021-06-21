Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Monday said the state government is strictly against the privatisation of the roadways.

To improve the roadways, a new plan will be made after taking suggestions from the union representatives and experts, he said.

The minister held talks with the United Front of retired employees of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation on Monday at the Secretariat.

He said the Rajasthan Roadways is the lifeline of the state and will not be privatised.

Khachariyawas said the travel routes of Rajasthan Roadways would not be closed by the state government. Neither contract-based public transport buses nor private buses will run from inside the bus stands of roadways, he added.

He said even new permits are not being given to public transport buses. "For the first time in the history of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, 900 new buses were purchased. New buses will be purchased for further planned operation," the minister said.

