Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) Rajasthan on Friday reported 155 deaths linked to the coronavirus and 17,155 fresh cases, bringing the fatality count to 4,239 and the infection tally to 5,98,001, according to an official report.

A maximum of 40 new deaths due to the virus were reported in Jaipur. Jodhpur accounted for 38 of the new fatalities while 10 related deaths took place in Udaipur, the report said.

The remaining fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from other districts except six districts of Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Karauli, Rajsamand and Sawaimadhopur.

Of the fresh cases, a maximum of 3,616 were registered in Jaipur, followed by 2,339 in Jodhpur.

A total of 4,17,277 patients in the state have recovered so far from the infection and the number of active cases stands at 1,76,485.

