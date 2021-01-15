Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) A slight rise in minimum temperatures was witnessed in most parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a Met department official said on Friday.

The department forecast that cold wave conditions and dense fog are likely to persist in parts of the state during the next 24 hours.

Bhilwara was the coldest place in the state where the minimum temperature settled at 3.7 degree Celsius, the official said.

The minimum temperatures in Chittorgarh settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees in Alwar, 6.3 degrees in Ganganagar, 6.6 degrees in Pilani, 8 degrees in Jaipur and 8.5 degrees each in Churu and Sikar.

However, a significant increase in the maximum temperatures was recorded in several parts of the state.

Cold wave conditions and thick fog will continue to persist in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts of the state in the next 24 hours, the official said.

