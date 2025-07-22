Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) Professor Suresh Kumar Agarwal has been appointed the Kulguru of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said Tuesday.

The appointment was made at the order of Governor Haribhau Bagde.

Agarwal will be in the post for three years, or till he attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

