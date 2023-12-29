Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 29 (ANI): Rajasthan is experiencing a surge in tourism this Christmas and New Year season, with historical cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer to name a few witnessing a 20 per cent increase in tourist arrivals compared to last year.

The magic of Rajasthan's heritage, tradition, culture, forts, and desert landscapes is attracting tourists from across India and abroad.

Over 2.5 lakh tourists visited just two historical sites in Jaipur, Nahargarh Fort and Albert Hall, between October and December 25th, highlighting the scale of the tourism boom. This trend is expected to continue in January, with tourism officials anticipating even higher numbers.

"There has been a huge boom in Rajasthan's tourism, Jaipur alone receives more than 50,000 tourists every day, out of which over 15,000 are from abroad," said Mahendra Khadgawat, Director of the Rajasthan Archeology and Museum Department.

This surge of tourists has led to significant economic benefits, with Jaipur generating an estimated Rs 30-40 crore in tourism revenue this season. The Tourism Department is planning to further expand facilities and amenities, particularly for night tourism, to cater to the growing demand.

Despite some challenges like travel and parking, tourists are enthralled by Rajasthan's beauty.

Victoria, a tourist from Bulgaria visiting Jaipur with her fiance, shared, "We loved Jaipur! The historical buildings and structures are amazing."

Shraddha, a tourist from Maharashtra, echoed this sentiment, saying, "Rajasthan is very colourful. I especially loved the sandy beaches of Jaisalmer and the historical buildings of Jaipur." (ANI)

