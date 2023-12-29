New Delhi, December 29: The Indian Navy has revealed the new design for Admirals' Epaulettes. The announcement on a new design for the Epaulettes was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Navy Day 2023 at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra. The design draws inspiration from the Naval Ensign and features elements inspired by the Rajmudra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the statement said.

Rajmudra is an authentic stamp or the Royal Seal that Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to use in his letters and ordinance. There are several letters that have the Rajmudra printed on it. Legend has it that the Rajmudra was given to Shivaji Maharaj by his father Shahajiraje Bhosale. The epaulettes consist of the Golden Navy Button, the Octagon, the Sword and the Telescope. Indian Navy Heightens Air Surveillance and Warship Presence in Arabian Sea Following Recent Incidents.

The Golden Navy Button reiterates the Navy's commitment to do away with the colonial mindset. The Octagon represents the eight cardinal directions, indicative of an all-round long-term vision. The Sword emphasises the very essence of the Navy's Raison d'etre, viz. being the cutting edge of national power and winning wars through dominance, defeating adversaries and overcoming every challenge. Indian Navy Deploys Major Warships After Drone Attack on Merchant Ship MV Chem Pluto in Arabian Sea.

Indian Navy Unveils New Design for Admirals' Epaulettes:

The Telescope symbolises a long-term vision, foresight and a weather-eye in an ever-changing world. The statement further said that the design serves as a genuine reflection of India's rich maritime heritage. Addressing the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi said, "Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the nation is moving forward, leaving the mentality of dependence behind.

I am happy that the epaulettes worn by our Naval officers will now have a sight of the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." "New epaulettes will now have a symbol of Shivaji Maharaj's army. It is my fortune that I had the opportunity to connect the Naval flag with the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he added.