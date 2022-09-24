Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) A worker of a cement factory in Rajasthan's Pali district died after he fell from a height while working, following which other workers ransacked the premises, set a car on fire and pelted stones at policemen.

Satyendra (42) from Jharkhand was injured while working in the factory in Pali's Balada village on Thursday. He was taken to a hospital by the factory management and he died during treatment last night, Station House Officer, Anandpur Kalu, Nirmal Kumar said on Friday.

Also Read | Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray Says 'Faith in Judiciary Vindicated', After Bombay High Court Allows Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park.

After the news of Satyendra's death broke, about 2,000 workers gathered outside the factory on Friday. They ransacked the factory, set a car on fire and pelted stones at policemen, injuring three of them, he said.

The angry workers demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased and steps to prevent the reoccurrence of such incidents in future, he added.

Also Read | Elephant Attack: Woman Trampled to Death by Elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, Husband Manages To Escape.

Kumar said 100 labourers were arrested and police deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem examination on Friday. Satyendra's relatives left for Jharkhand with the body, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)