Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Rajasthan's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 12,401 with 333 New Cases

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:22 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Rajasthan's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 12,401 with 333 New Cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 13 (ANI): Rajasthan on Saturday reported new 333 COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 12,401, said the health department.

The state has witnessed 10 fatalities due to the disease on Saturday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

"A total of 333 more COVID-19 cases in the State. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 12,401, including 9,337 recovered, 2,782 active cases and 282 deaths," said the State Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement