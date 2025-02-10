New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Rajdhani Express services normally connect the national capital with state capitals, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently informed the Rajya Sabha.

Vaishnaw said this in a written reply in the Upper House on February 7 while responding to demands for Pune-Delhi Rajdhani Express by BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni.

“Presently, Pune is connected to the Delhi area by eight pairs of train services, which include one pair Duronto services and seven pairs of mail/express services,” the minister said.

“Besides, to cater to the extra needs of passengers one pair of special train service is also being operated. Further, introduction of new train services, including Rajdhani train services, is an on-going process on Indian Railways, subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, resource availability, etc,” he said.

