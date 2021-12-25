New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday appointed Rajesh Lilothia as chairman of the party's Scheduled Castes Department, replacing Nitin Raut.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appointed K Raju as coordinator to oversee the activities of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC's) SC/OBC/Minority Departments and All India Adivasi Congress with immediate effect.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing chairman, SC Department, Dr Nitin Raut," a statement issued by AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, read.

Gandhi also approved the proposal to attach Kuldeep Indora (AICC secretary attached with GS Madhya Pradesh) with in-charge of Uttarakhand Devender Yadav till the forthcoming elections in the state.

Indora will continue to hold his existing charge, the party said.

The Congress chief also set up a three-member disciplinary action committee for Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee with Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as its chairman, and N Azhakesan and Arifa Sainuddin as members.

