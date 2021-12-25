New Delhi, Dec 25: A man was abducted in the national capital with the help of a toy gun and a ransom of Rs 50 lakh was taken from his father, the police said on Saturday.

The police informed that four people, including two women were arrested for the abduction of the man, identified as Kinshuk, a resident of Shalimar Bagh in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Kashyap said on December 18, a call was received in which the caller identified as Vikas Aggrawal stated that his son Kinshuk had been kidnapped at gunpoint from Flower Market, Gazipur and was later released after paying a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. Delhi Shocker: Man Abducted, Beaten Up by Wife’s Relatives Over Love Marriage.

On being contacted, Kinshuk informed that he along with his employee Richa Sabarwal, who works as flower decorator at his father's banquet hall and driver Jitender went to the flower market at Gazipur to purchase flowers.

After finishing the work at the Flower Market, when they stepped into the car, a person wearing a black hood jacket, cap and mask held them at gun point and asked the driver to take the car towards Ashok Vihar. On the way to Ashok Vihar, the kidnapper made a WhatsApp call on the mobile of Kinshuk's father Vikas Aggrawal and demanded Rs 1 crore.

Following brief negotiations, Vikas Aggrawal paid Rs 50 lakh in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. Thereafter, the kidnapper released Kinshuk, Richa and the driver Jitender and asked Vikas Aggrawal to drive the car.

The victim's father Vikas reported the matter to the police the next day.

Based on this information, a case under sections 346 A, 25 and 27 of the Indian Penal Code was registered an an investigation was taken up.

A police team was constituted which checked the CCTV footage of the area.

"In this mammoth task, around 150 CCTV cameras were checked by the team by covering approximately 70 km distance," the DCP said.

During the CCTV footage analysis, a suspected scooty was seen, following which one man named Kamal Bansal was arrested and interrogated who disclosed the name of his friend Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Onkar Nagar.

"Immediately, Gurmeet Singh was also arrested and on his disclosure, other co-accused person Richa, who was the mastermind of the crime and staged her abduction along with the victim, was apprehended," the official said.

On sustained interrogation, it was revealed that Gurmeet Singh, Richa Sabarwal and Anita (mother of Richa) hatched a plan to kidnap Kinshuk and extort money from Vikas Aggrawal. Accordingly, they bought a toy gun and executed the plan on December 17.

An amount of Rs 36 lakh has been recovered so far from the accused and a further probe is on, the police added.

