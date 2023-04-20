New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Rajinder Kashyap, a 1989 batch officer of the Indian Postal Service was on Thursday elevated as a special secretary in the Law Ministry's Department of Justice.

So far an additional secretary in the Department of Justice, he has become its first special secretary.

"Shri Rajinder Kumar Kashyap, lPoS:89, Additional Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice as Special Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India," the order of the Ministry of Personnel read.

He has also become the first officer of the Indian Postal Service to enter the "Level 17" category of seniority while serving outside his parent department.

The Department of Justice looks after the appointment, posting and elevation of Supreme Court and high court judges.

