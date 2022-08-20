New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi their father and former Prime Minister on his 78th birth anniversary.

"Papa, you are with me every moment, in my heart. I will always try that I can fulfill the dream you dreamed for the country," tweeted Rahul Gandhi today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

"On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi," tweeted PM Modi today.

Several leaders from the political sphere paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi.

The official Twitter handle of the Congress party, in a message, wrote, "We fondly remember former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, on his birth anniversary. Hailed as the "architect of 21st century India", it was through his farsighted vision that ushered in the IT and telecom revolution in India. Today, we celebrate his legacy."

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal wrote, "Paid my humble tribute to Rajiv Gandhi ji at Vir Bhumi on his 78th birth anniversary. In the hearts of millions of Indians, he lives forever. #BharatKeRajiv"

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a tweet, said, "Humble tributes on 78th Birth Anniversary to a leader, who transformed India's democracy propelling it in 21st century. A leader known for his compassion, humanism, modern ideas and technological prowess ushering change for the better. You'll live in India's hearts. #RajivGandhi"

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

