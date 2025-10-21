New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday emphasised the need for optimal utilisation of national resources, stating that it can be achieved only through better coordination and integration among security agencies.

Addressing a gathering at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Singh underlined that society and the police are interdependent and stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced relationship between the two to make the security apparatus more robust and vigilant.

"Policing can function effectively only when citizens work as partners and respect the law. When the relationship between society and the police is based on mutual understanding and responsibility, both prosper," the Defence Minister said.

He urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to strengthen internal security and ensure a safer and more harmonious society.

Speaking at the event, the Minister paid glowing tributes to the fallen heroes, expressing gratitude to the police and paramilitary forces for their service to the nation. It was on this day in 1959 that 10 valiant policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh.

He described the armed forces and police forces as pillars of national security, stating that while the former protects the country and its geographical integrity, the latter safeguards society and social integrity.

"The military and police function on different platforms, but their mission is the same - to protect the nation. As we look towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, balancing the external and internal security of the nation is more important than ever," Singh said.

On the present-day challenges, the Defence Minister said that while there is instability on the borders, new types of crime, terrorism and ideological wars are emerging within the society.

He pointed out that crime has become more organised, invisible, and complex, and its purpose is to create chaos in society, undermine trust, and challenge the stability of the nation.

He commended the police for carrying out its official responsibility of preventing crime, while fulfilling its moral duty of maintaining trust in society. "If people are sleeping peacefully today, it's due to their confidence in our vigilant Armed Forces and alert police. This confidence is the foundation of our country's stability," he said.

Drawing attention to Naxalism, which had been a major internal security challenge for a long time, Singh asserted that the concerted and organised efforts of police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and local administration have ensured that the problem did not escalate. The people in the left-wing extremism-affected areas breathed a sigh of relief.

He exuded confidence that the problem would end by March next year.

"Several top Naxalites have been eliminated this year. Those who previously took up arms against the state are now surrendering and joining the mainstream of development. The number of districts affected by left-wing extremism has come down drastically. Areas that were once Naxalite hubs are now becoming educational hubs. Areas that were once known as the Red Corridor have now transformed into growth corridors. Our police and security forces have contributed significantly to this success," said the Minister.

The Defence Minister reiterated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's commitment towards ensuring national security, and the police forces engaged in this endeavour.

"For a long time, we, as a nation, didn't fully recognise the contributions of the police.

However, under the leadership of PM Modi, the government established the National Police Memorial in 2018 to honour the memories of our police forces," Singh pointed out.

In addition, the Minister said, police have been provided with state-of-the-art weapons and improved facilities. They now have modern equipment such as surveillance systems, drones, forensic labs, and digital policing.

"Adequate resources are also being provided to the states for the modernisation of the police forces," he said.

Rajnath Singh called for optimal utilisation of resources, which can only be achieved through coordination and integration with security agencies.

A joint parade of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police was held as part of the event. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, other heads of CAPFs, retired DGs, and officers from the police fraternity attended the event. (ANI)

