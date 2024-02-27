Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): As the Lok Sabha and the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls are approaching, Union Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh addressed a meeting of the party's core group members in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on Tuesday and gave them the victory 'Mantra', sources said.

The meeting was attended by over 100 BJP workers. The meeting is considered to be a significant given that the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner.

As the BJP is seeking ground in the southern states, the Defence Minister briefed the party workers on how to go before the public and make them aware of the welfare schemes implemented by the central government, sources told ANI.

While strategizing for the coming polls, in which the BJP is eyeing the maximum number of seats, Defence Minister Singh conveyed to the workers that the public should be made aware of what the Narendra Modi-led government has done for them in the past ten years, especially for the farmers, sources said.

As per the sources, Singh also told the BJP workers to convey to the public how the ruling YSR Congress party is reportedly betraying them.

Sources also informed ANI that the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) may join hands ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a one-day visit to Andhra Pradesh. He started a cluster meeting in Visakhapatnam, where he met intellectuals and made them aware of the achievements of the BJP and the truth of the opposition party. In the same sequence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the BJP office in Vijayawada.

Rajnath addressed the BJP workers and encouraged them in the core group meeting . After this, Singh will also attend the workers' conference in Eluru.

Seeking a third term, the Prime Minister has raised a slogan of 'Abki baar, 400 Paar'.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and Others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sahba polls and the Andhra Pradesh polls are expected to be held simultaneously in April-May this year. (ANI)

