Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Solving the basic infrastructure problems is of utmost importance, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating the 176 developmental works by Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

"Rs 51 crores has been sanctioned for the 176 new developmental works which are beginning today. With these construction works Lucknow will be rid of inundation (during rains)," Singh said, taking part in the event through video conferencing.

"These basic infrastructure issues are of utmost importance, the size and scale of these projects might not be that huge but their importance cannot be ignored. When the basic infrastructure problems are solved, half the problems of the city come to an end," he added.

The Defence Minister asserted that there are several big infrastructure projects underway in Lucknow, which is also his parliamentary constituency, and said that the work should benefit every section of the society. (ANI)

