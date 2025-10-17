Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated the third Production Line of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A and the second Production Line of Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) at the Nashik facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). He also flagged off the first LCA Mk1A produced at the facility.

In his address, the Defence Minister described the flight of the state-of-the-art aircraft as a shining symbol of India's growing Aatmanirbharta in defence. Highlighting the transformation of the defence sector over the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asserted that the country, which once imported 65-70 per cent of its critical military hardware, is now manufacturing 65 per cent of the equipment on its own soil. He voiced the Government's resolve to increase domestic manufacturing to 100 per cent in the times to come.

Singh said, "When we came to power in 2014, we realised that without self-reliance, we can never be truly secure. In the beginning, we faced numerous challenges, the biggest being 'limited defence preparedness' and 'import dependency'. Everything was limited to Government enterprises, and the private sector had no significant participation in the production ecosystem. In addition, there was not enough focus on defence planning, advanced technology, and innovation." "

This forced us to depend on other countries for critical equipment and cutting-edge systems, which increased costs & created strategic vulnerabilities. This challenge encouraged us to move forward in the direction of new thinking and reforms. The results are visible today. We not only reduced import dependency but also strengthened our commitment to indigenisation. Whatever we used to buy from abroad, we are now manufacturing it domestically, be it fighter aircraft, missiles, engines and electronic warfare systems," Rajnath Singh stated.

Listing out other feats achieved due to the Government's consistent efforts, the Defence Minister stated that annual defence production, which was worth Rs 46,429 crore in 2014-15, has surged to a record figure of over Rs 1.50 lakh crore in 2024-25, with exports touching an all-time high of Rs 25,000 crore from less than Rs 1,000 crore a decade ago. "We have now set a target of increasing defence manufacturing to Rs 3 lakh crore and exports to Rs 50,000 crore by 2029," he added.

On the constantly evolving nature of modern-day warfare, Singh underscored the importance of staying ahead of the curve as Artificial Intelligence, cyber warfare, drone systems and next-generation aircraft are shaping the future, and wars are being fought across multiple frontiers.

"India must always stay ahead in this new race, and not lag behind," he said, exhorting HAL to make its mark in the fields of next-generation aircraft, unmanned systems & civil aviation, and not limit itself to LCA Tejas or HTT-40.

As the Defence Minister voiced the Government's commitment towards inducting state-of-the-art, indigenous technologies, he appreciated the role of HAL in carrying forward the vision, terming the Defence Public Sector Undertaking as the backbone of India's defence sector. While he praised HAL for providing operational support to the recently decommissioned MiG-21, he also highlighted its valuable contribution during Operation Sindoor.

"In our security history, there have been only a few instances when the entire system has truly been tested simultaneously. Operation Sindoor was one such mission. Our forces not only demonstrated valour and commitment, but also displayed their confidence in indigenous platforms. HAL provided support at various operational sites 24 hours a day during the operation. It ensured the Indian Air Force's operational readiness by conducting prompt maintenance on its fighter jets and helicopters. The Nashik team performed the crucial task of installing the BrahMos missile on the Su-30, which destroyed terrorist hideouts during the operation. This proved that when it comes to national security, we can make our own equipment and protect ourselves with it," said Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister Singh lauded Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Nashik for playing a pivotal role in elevating India's defence manufacturing capabilities to new heights over the past six decades. From manufacturing and overhauling fighter jets such as the MiG-21 and MiG-27 to becoming the production house of the Su-30, the campus has become a glowing symbol of self-reliance.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that the ongoing construction of the LCA Tejas and HTT-40 aircraft is also the result of collaboration between various industry partners of the country.

"This collaboration is proof that if the government, industries, and academia work together, no challenge is too big," Singh said, acknowledging the trust placed by the Indian Air Force in aircraft such as Tejas and HTT-40.

On the joint Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility for both civil and military aviation established in the Nashik division, the Defence Minister exuded confidence that the initiative will create new employment opportunities in Nashik and the surrounding areas. He also took note of the fact that the entire HAL complex is now paperless, digital, and completely sustainable. He called it a true symbol of New India's technological leap.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar described the inauguration of two production lines as a symbol of India's growing technological confidence, industrial strength, and strategic foresight.

"The event marks a new chapter in HAL's journey, one that enhances our nation's production capacity and strengthens the foundation of a robust, self-sustaining aerospace ecosystem," he said.

The Secretary (DP) termed LCA Tejas Mk1 as not merely a fighter aircraft, but a statement of India's design and manufacturing excellence - conceived, developed and produced indigenously through the collaboration of HAL, Aeronautical Development Agency, DRDO and the Indian Air Force. He added that the HTT-40, fully designed and developed by HAL, stands as a shining example of the company's ability to conceptualise, design and deliver critical defence platforms completely indigenously.

CMD, HAL Dr DK Sunil termed the successful operationalisation of the LCA Mk1A and HTT-40 production from Nashik as a testament to HAL's capacity for expansion. "HAL's Nashik Division's capacity to produce indigenous advanced fighters in addition to Su-30MKI has added momentum to our production efforts to meet delivery timelines. It has also resulted in the creation of around 1,000 jobs and the development of over 40 industry partners in and around Nashik, aligning with the Government's goal of forging an effective Public-Private Partnership," he added.

HAL Chief Test Pilot (fixed wing) Group Capt KK Venugopal (Retd) piloted the Tejas Mk1A sortie, which exhilarating aerial displays by Su-30MKI and HTT-40 followed. The Tejas Mk1A also received a water cannon salute. (ANI)

