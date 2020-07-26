New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): As the country celebrates the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered the sacrifices and the valour of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan and said, their sacrifice will always work as a "motivating power for us".

Singh, along with MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs, paid tributes to the fallen soldiers who fought valiantly during Kargil War at National War Memorial this morning.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat on July 26: PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation Through His Radio Programme at 11 AM Today.

"I extend my greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas. The sacrifice made by our soldiers will always work as a motivating power for us," he said while speaking to ANI.

India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 every year to mark the anniversary of the day we achieved victory over Pakistani infiltrators in the 1999 Kargil War. This day is also a day of remembrance for the hundreds of Indian soldiers who died in this war initiated by Pakistan. (ANI)

Also Read | ICMR Tests a Total of 1,62,91,331 COVID-19 Samples in India So Far: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)