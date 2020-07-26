New Delhi, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday. This will be the 67th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme and will be the 14th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat 2.0' today. The Prime Minister addresses Mann ki Baat on last Sunday of every month.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat." Earlier on July 11, PM Modi had tweeted saying, "I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!" PM Narendra Modi Calls For Ideas for July 26 'Mann Ki Baat' Radio Programme, Asks Citizens to Record Message on 1800-11-7800 or Write on MyGov or NaMo App.

Here's the tweet:

Prime Minister @NarendraModi will share his thoughts with the nation in #MannKiBaat tomorrow Watch 📺LIVE at 🕚11:00 am on PIB's🔽 YouTube: https://t.co/nuecKQ5EBI Facebook: https://t.co/Y3o6hcHNTO pic.twitter.com/hOvN4l5vhr — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 25, 2020

The Prime Minister addresses Mann ki Baat on the last Sunday of every month. The Prime Minister, during his last Mann Ki Baat address on June 28, had said that there could be any number of challenges but our country's history shows that India has always overcome them.

During his address at the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' Prime Minister Modi had said that there could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).