Ranchi (Bihar) [India], March 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pitched for One Nation One Election at a public meeting in Ranchi in Jharkhand on Friday.

The Defence Minister was addressing BJP workers meeting in Ranchi before the formal announcement of the dates of the general elections.

Also Read | K Kavitha Arrested by ED: Enforcement Directorate Arrests KCR's Daughter and BRS MLC in Excise Policy Case, To Be Brought to Delhi.

"Former President Ramnath Kovind has submitted a report related to the One Nation One Election. And Congress has started making noise over it. They should not protest for the sake of protesting. If they have to give any suggestions, then they should come forward. Holding elections simultaneously will save time," he said.

Attacking the Jharkhand government over corruption, he said, "I am surprised that the Chief Minister of Jharkhand gone missing for two days. And later arrested in a corruption case. Where do you want to take Jharkhand? To the heights or the abyss, you have to decide," he said.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: Two Men Booked for Molesting Nurse Onboard Local Train at Govandi Station, Accused Allege False Complaint.

Jharkhand has faced the brunt of corruption and it cannot be ended by giving speeches. To end corruption, the system needed to be changed, he added.

"We (BJP) have been called communal but I say if there is any most secular party in India then it is Bharatiya Janata Party. Every section of the society has benefited from the schemes run by BJP government. Other parties lack issues, so they talk useless," he added.

As the high-level committee on simultaneous elections constituted under the Chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted its report, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called it a "historic day for the country's democratic system."

The report, comprising 18,626 pages, is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work over 191 days, since the constitution of the High-Level Committee on September 2, 2023.

The Committee was briefed by these bodies that intermittent elections had adverse consequences on economic growth, quality of public expenditure, and educational and other outcomes, besides upsetting social harmony.

The central government in September last year constituted a high-level Committee to examine the issue of 'One Nation, One Election' and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)