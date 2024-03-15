Mumbai, March 15: In a shocking incident in Navi Mumbai, a woman working as a nurse at a private hospital in Nerul was allegedly molested by two men on board the Mumbai local train. The alleged incident occurred on on Tuesday, March 12, around 6.10 pm after the nurse boarded the compartment for specially-abled persons at Govandi station.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place on Tuesday, after the woman boarded the compartment for the specially-abled. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she slapped a man after he touched her inappropriately. Another man claimed that the woman pushed him while he was boarding the train's coach at Govandi station. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Garment Shop Owner Sexually Harasses Woman Customer in Airoli, Case Registered.

The second man also stated that the woman slapped him as well. Post this, the woman raised an alarm alleging that the two men molested her. A few minutes later, the train reached Vashi station. After the train stopped at Vashi, the two men and the woman got down and approached the GRP outpost. The police recorded the woman's statement and registered an FIR as she alleged molestation.

Police officials said that the accused men also lodged a complaint against the woman alleging that she assaulted them. Acting on their complaint, the police registered a non-cognisable offence against the woman. Although the two men have not been arrested, the police have served a notice to them under the criminal procedure code. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 28-Year-Old Woman Injured in Acid Attack After Argument; Husband Booked.

Of the two accused, one is a specially-abled man. The man allegedly claimed that the woman lodged a false complaint. In a separate incident, the police registered a case against a man and his daughter for allegedly beating up a 62-year-old woman after a dispute in Navi Mumbai. Officials said that the woman used to feed stray dogs in the Bhagatwadi locality of Panvel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2024 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).