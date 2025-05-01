New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, official sources said.

It is learnt that the Pahalgam terror attack figured in the phone conversation.

Some details of the Singh-Hegseth phone talks are likely to be officially released shortly.

