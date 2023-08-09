Jammu and Kashmir [India], August 9 (ANI): An air of jubilation and local pride permeates the picturesque landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Anantnag districts as their prized creations—the Rajouri Chikri woodcraft and the Mushqbudji variety of rice have been bestowed with Geographical Indication (GI) tags.

This momentous recognition, the fruit of a painstaking legal process, shines a spotlight on the exceptional quality and distinctive attributes of these regional gems.

Also Read | Haryana Communal Tension: Video Shows Hindu Outfits Asking for Boycott of Muslim Employees and Vendors in Gurugram.

In a collaborative endeavour initiated back in December 2020 by NABARD, the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, and the Department of Agriculture, the GI tagging initiative has sprouted, breathing renewed vitality into the age-old crafts and agricultural bounties of the region.

Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal, Director, Agriculture Kashmir, said, "The coveted GI Tag granted to the Mushqbudji rice variety of Anantnag district signifies a significant leap forward in promoting this exceptional rice strain. Its remarkable amalgamation of flavours, fragrances, and rich organoleptic properties sets it in a league of its own."

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session Update: Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Among Six Bills To Be Moved in Rajya Sabha Today.

The prized Mushqbudji rice, characterized by its short, bold grains and aromatic essence, thrives amidst the elevated haven of Kashmir, particularly flourishing within the enchanting confines of the Anantnag district. This symphony of flavours and fragrances, uniquely orchestrated by the region's climatic and soil idiosyncrasies, transforms every meal into a culinary masterpiece, capturing the very soul of the land.

The Agriculture Department Kashmir, unswervingly committed to the cause, has ardently toiled to resurrect and proliferate the cultivation of the traditional Mushqbudji rice variety. Their endeavours have taken root in the Budgam and Kulgam districts, expanding the legacy of this extraordinary rice for posterity.

In parallel, the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom proudly proclaims the GI tag bestowed upon the Rajouri district's Chikri woodcraft. With its delicate, honey-hued countenance and supple, fine-grained wood, Chikri wood finds its habitat in the scenic hill ranges of the Jammu province. Craftsmanship derived from this wood is renowned for its meticulous detailing and intricate carvings—a true embodiment of the region's artisanal finesse.

The significance of a Geographical Indication tag surpasses a mere emblem. It symbolizes an intellectual property right. This emblem safeguards the origin of products, inextricably interwoven with the distinct qualities, nature, and characteristics indigenous to that region.

The news of these coveted GI tag approvals has set the local populace into joyful ripples. Eager voices within the community have united in their sentiment, hailing this development as a stride toward progress.

A local resident enthusiastically exclaimed, "This is indeed a commendable step, one that not only safeguards our age-old treasures but also opens doors to growth and global recognition."

The momentum for this acclaim continues unabated, as the Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Production Department has diligently championed the cause for an additional 24 crops and products to receive the esteemed GI tags.

This tireless pursuit underscores a dedicated commitment to upholding and exalting the region's vibrant cultural legacy and indigenous products. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)