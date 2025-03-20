Rajouri/Jammu, Mar 20 (PTI) A "blast-like" sound was heard in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday evening but there was no report of any damage, a police official said.

He said the sound was heard in Thanamandi area when a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police was on an duty around 7.30 pm.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Rajasthan: Big Cat Kills Man Near Jawai Dam in Pali District.

The nature of the blast is under investigation and the area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)