New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Inaugurating the 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said a new era has begun in the form of Kartavya Path that will consign the symbol of colonialism 'Kingsway' to history.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Kartavya Path', PM Modi said, "A new era has begun in the form of Kartvya Path. Symbol of colonialism 'Kingsway' will be history and has been erased forever. I congratulate all the people of the country as we come out from another symbol of colonialism."

He said in the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, the country has got new inspiration and new energy. "Today we are filling the picture of tomorrow, leaving behind the past, adding new colours to the picture of tomorrow. Today this new aura is visible everywhere, it is the aura of confidence of New India," he said.

Prime Minister said the Rajpath was for the British Raj, to whom the people of India were slaves. He said Rajpath was also a symbol of slavery and its structure was also a symbol of slavery. "Today its architecture has also changed and its spirit has also changed," PM stated.

PM Modi said a huge statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has also been installed near India Gate. At the time of slavery, he said there was a statue of the representative of the British Raj.

He said, "Kartavya Path is not just a road of bricks and stones. It is a living example of India's democratic past and all-time ideals. When the people of the country come here, the statue of Netaji, the National War Memorial, all these will give them such a great inspiration, they will inculcate their sense of duty."

"Today the country has also established the life of a modern, strong India by installing the statue of Netaji at the same place," he said.

Prime Minister said the country has changed hundreds of laws that have been going on since the British era. The time and date of the Indian budget, which was following the time of the British Parliament for so many decades, has also been changed. Through the National Education Policy, he said now the youth of the country are being liberated from the compulsion of foreign language.

As a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, PM Modi inaugurated the 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate on Thursday.

Before the inauguration, PM Modi interacted with the workers who were involved in the redevelopment project and told them that he will invite all of them who worked on the Central Vista redevelopment project for the January 26 Republic Day parade.

He also witnessed an exhibition on revamped Central Vista Avenue. Prime Minister Modi also unveiled a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate today. The jet black granite statue, with a height of 28 feet will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the move symbolises a shift from the erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to the 'Kartavya Path' being an example of public ownership and empowerment.

"These steps are in line with Prime Minister's second Panch Pran for New India in Amrit Kaal: remove any trace of the colonial mindset," said a PMO statement.

Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure. The PMO said that it lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space. Further, there was inadequate signage, poor maintenance of water features and haphazard parking.

"Also, a need was felt to organise the Republic Day parade and other National events in a less disruptive manner with minimal restrictions on public movement. The redevelopment has been done bearing these concerns in mind while also ensuring the integrity and continuity of architectural character," it said.

Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience.

It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy-efficient lighting systems, among others. (ANI)

