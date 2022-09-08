Ludhiana, September 8: Punjab Governance Reforms Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Thursday jointly carried out a surprise check at a Sewa Kendra under the Municipal Corporation here. After scrutinising applications regarding citizen-centric services due to unnecessary objections by some Municipal Corporation officials, the ministers quizzed them.

They ordered a probe by a committee under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner to check “malafide intentions” behind the pendency of applications. The ministers said Ludhiana had 0.42 per cent pendency rate, which was a matter of concern. Punjab Investment Summit 2023: AAP Government to Hold Investment Summit in February Next Year.

A total of 5,39,000 applications were received in Ludhiana and 2,276 were pending before stipulated time-frame as mentioned under the Right to Services Act. Reiterating commitment of the Bhagwant Mann government to facilitate people by ensuring hassle-free services, Hayer and Nijjar pointed out that any kind of harassment to the people will not be tolerated.

They said that the Punjab government was working round the clock to bring major reforms in the citizen service delivery system by adopting e-governance in its functioning.

