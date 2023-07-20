New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday with some opposition leaders demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur in the House even as government expressed its willingness to discuss the issue.

The House which met at 12 noon after it was adjourned in the morning following obituary references, saw opposition members urging the Chair that they had given notices for adjournment motion which should be considered.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said he he had received 12 notices under Rule 176 for short duration discussion and the government had also expressed its willingness for discussion on the situation in Manipur.

The Chairman said he had also received notices for discussion pertaining to rail safety and unemployment situation.

He said the government is ready for discussion on Manipur under Rule 176.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge referred to remarks of Union Minister Piyush Goyal about the government’s willingness to discuss the issue and said opposition members had also given notices.

Derek O’Brien of Trinamool Congress said that they had given notices under Rule 267 for discussion on Manipur situation over ethnic violence in the state.

He also said that Prime Minister Modi should speak on the House on the situation in Manipur. Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm amid din the House. (ANI)

