New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): In a recent meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan criticised the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly enjoying the perks of power without utilizing the substantial funds received from the central government.

During the meeting, Mahajan expressed gratitude to Minister Shah for the warm wishes on his recent Rajya Sabha victory and took the opportunity to discuss the state's financial situation. He claimed that the state has been receiving significant funds from the Centre, but the current government is merely indulging in the luxuries of power without focusing on development.

Highlighting efforts of the Centre towards the state of Himachal Pradesh, Mahajan said, "Three days ago, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, during his visit to Himachal, said that by the end of the year, projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore will be completed. he also announced 15 NH projects including the ropeway project in Hamirpur, with an investment of around 4000 crores.

He further expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating development projects worth Rs 25 crore at the famous Shaktipeeth Mata Chintpurni Ji Dham of Himachal.

The BJP leader also highlighted the establishment of the Skill Development Centre with an investment of 46 crores, which would play a huge role in the wholesome development of the state.

"He said that CIPET Center Baddi will play an important role in promoting growth and development in the areas including creating new employment opportunities, providing trained manpower to meet the demand of the industry. Built at a cost of Rs 46 crore, the CIPET center is to be built on 12.43 acres of land and holds a great benefit for the people of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Meanwhile, amid the political chaos within the Congress in the state, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is in New Delhi to meet the party's high command. Before leaving for Shimla the CM indicated that he was open to a peace pact with the six rebels who had been disqualified by the speaker for cross voting in the Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)

