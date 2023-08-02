New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday took up the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023 that seeks to exempt land within 100 km of the country's borders from the purview of conservation laws and permit setting up of zoos, safaris and eco-tourism facilities in forest areas.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last month.

Introducing the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said almost 45 lakh hectare land was diverted in the country during 1950 and 1980 when Congress-led government was in the country.

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said the name of the bill has been changed to Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam and a preamble has been added to it.

He said under the provisions of the bill, in border areas like those within 100 km boundary of the Line of Actual Control and Line of Control, if a project is declared as having strategic importance and concerning national security, up to 10 hectare of land can be acquired without going for Forest Conservation process clearance.

However, he said the land will be acquired as per guidelines of the central government.

Besides, there is a provision to acquire up to 5 hectare of land in left-wing extremism areas, he added.

BJD's Prashanta Nanda supported the bill but said deemed forests need to be included in the definition of forests in accordance with a Supreme Court judgement of 1995 as lots of good forest areas which are neither notified nor forest in government records are now going to be diverted and destroyed.

Under the provisions of the bill, forest land that will also be exempted includes land situated within 100 km along the international borders, Line of Control, or Line of Actual Control, proposed to be used for construction of strategic linear projects for national importance or security.

It also exempts land up to 10 hectares, proposed to be used for constructing security related infrastructure, or land proposed to be used for constructing defence related projects, camp for paramilitary forces, or public utility projects as specified by the central government not exceeding five hectares in a left wing extremism affected area.

The bill also seeks to empower the central government to specify, by order, the terms and conditions subject to which any survey, such as, reconnaissance, prospecting, investigation or exploration including seismic survey, shall not be treated as non-forest purpose.

The Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, is an important central statute for the conservation of forests in the country. It provides that the de-reservation of reserved forests, use of forest land for non-forest purpose, assigning forest land by way of lease or otherwise to private entity and clearing of naturally grown trees for the purpose of reafforestation requires prior permission of the central government.

