Gurugram, Aug 2: People in Nuh on Wednesday came out of their houses to buy essentials as curfew was lifted following the administration's decision to relax restrictions in violence-hit area, officials said. The restrictions were lifted from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to allow people to buy essential items such as food and medicines. Earlier on July 31, communal violence was reported after a Brij Mandal rally was stopped in Nuh and the district administration imposed a complete curfew in the area. However, the past 24 hours, Nuh did not witness any fresh violence though the situation continues to remain tense.

As clashes broke out in the district between two communities, mobs set ablaze vehicles and shops. The violence has already claimed around 6 lives so far, according to the state government. However, with the heavy deployment of security forces, the situation in Nuh and Gurugram has been brought under control. Deputy Commissioner Nuh, Prashant Panwar on Wednesday appealed to the people in Nuh to maintain brotherhood and dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity. Haryana Violence: Supreme Court Refuses To Pass Any Interim Order Restraining VHP To Hold Protests Over Communal Clashes in Nuh.

He said that senior IPS officers of 6 districts were keeping an eye on the situation in Nuh district. Apart from this, the matter is also being investigated by other senior officers. He said that arrests of those involved in the violence are going on and the accused will not be spared. He said that every aspect is being investigated by the district administration and strict action will be taken against the accused. Haryana Violence: Panic Among Shopkeepers in Gurugram After Nuh Communal Clashes, Migrants Workers Leaving City in Fear, Shocking Video Surfaces.

"Arrangements are being made by the state government to compensate those whose goods have been damaged during the violence," Panwar said. He said that the matter has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and soon people will be able to upload information related to loss of their goods through the compensation portal.

