Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 18 (ANI): Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth visited Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad on July 16 and 17, an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

According to the MoD's statement, Sanjay Seth reviewed the Missiles & Weapon Systems program being pursued by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), and Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) of the Missile Cluster Labs.

Also Read | 'Truth Will Prevail': Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari Defends Robert Vadra After ED Chargesheet in Gurugram Land Deal Case (Watch Video).

Seth visited various work centres of DRDL, including the Astra Mk I & II, Vertically-Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile, and Scramjet Engine facilities. Distinguished Scientist & Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems), U Raja Babu, and Director, DRDL, G A Srinivasa Murthy briefed him about the status of the projects.

The press release said, "Sanjay Seth also visited various critical work centres of RCI, where Director, RCI Anindya Biswas apprised him of the progress of the Indigenous Navigation/Aviation Systems, Onboard Computer Division & Imaging Infra-Red Seeker facilities."

Also Read | Nimisha Priya's Execution: Supreme Court Asks Centre To Decide on Granting Travel Permission to Yemen for Negotiations To Stall Execution of Kerala Nurse.

Sanjay Seth also commended the DRDO scientists for playing a crucial role in building Aatmanirbhar Bharat through the realisation of state-of-the-art weapon systems. He exhorted the scientific community to continue strengthening the Armed Forces to face any challenges in the current scenario. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)