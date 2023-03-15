Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Mar 14 (PTI) The Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be organising the 'Ram Janm Mahotsav' here from March 21 to March 30 on Navratri.

The Trust released the Mahotsav's official poster on its Twitter handle on Tuesday late evening.

There will sports competitions, including a 'Run for Ram' marathon race, wrestling, kabaddi, boat race, fencing and cycle race, a Trust official said.

In the evening, religious assemblies will be held and it will include performances of plays based on stories from the Ramcharitmanas, musical presentations and also gathering of Hindi poets.

