Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 9 (ANI): Dera Sacha Sauda chief and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 21-day furlough on Wednesday, marking the 13th time he has been temporarily released from prison since his conviction.

His lawyer, Jitendra Khurana, confirmed the development, stating that the furlough was approved through proper legal channels.

"There is nothing extraordinary in this. It is the legal right of a prisoner to receive up to 70 days of parole and 21 days of furlough in a year. This is not a favour but part of the due legal process," Khurana said.

The timing of Ram Rahim's releases has often stirred controversy, particularly when they coincide with elections or religious events.

However, Khurana dismissed such speculation this time, asserting, "People repeatedly ask why Ram Rahim is given parole during elections, but what will they say now? There is no election, no political movement. Clearly, it has nothing to do with politics."

Since his incarceration, Ram Rahim has received multiple paroles and furloughs.

He was first granted a one-day parole in 2020, followed by a 12-hour parole in 2021. In 2022, he received 21 days of furlough and 30 days of parole.

The following year, 2023, saw him out on two furloughs and 40 days of parole. In 2024, he was granted a 50-day furlough and a 20-day parole. Now, in 2025, this marks his second release from prison.

During his various releases, Ram Rahim has alternated between his Sirsa Ashram in Haryana and the sect's other premises in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat and Barnawa.

His repeated temporary releases have drawn criticism from political and civil society groups in the past, especially in light of his influence over a vast follower base.

Earlier this January, Ram Rahim Singh was released by the Haryana government on 30-day parole.

Jitendra Khurana had earlier also made a similar statement and clarified that the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's parole is his legal right and should not be linked to politics.

Khurana further clarified, "As per law, parole can be granted for up to 70 days, and furlough for 21 days in a year. Ram Rahim's parole is entirely within the legal framework."

Ram Rahim is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Sunaria jail in Rohtak, Haryana, for raping two of his disciples. (ANI)

