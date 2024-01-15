Dibrugarh (Assam), Jan 15 (PTI) Shankaracharya of Purvannaya Govardhan Math Puri Adhokshajanand Devtirth on Monday said that the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22 is taking place at a very auspicious time and after the completion of the sanctum sanctorum.

Some elements, for their “selfish reasons”, are trying to mislead the Hindu society by saying that the Shankaracharya are opposed to the consecration, he said.

"When the main place of worship, the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) is complete, then it is wrong to say that the temple is incomplete," the seer told a press conference.

After 550 years of struggle, a grand temple is ready at the place where the Lord will reside again and this is a matter of pride for every Indian, the Shankaracharya said.

"The Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav is taking place at a very auspicious time and according to the scriptures, too, it is the best time", the Sankaracharya said.

He said that the inauguration of Ram Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi does have significance and there should not be any controversy regarding the consecration being done by him.

"According to history, the temples were built with patronage from the Kings or directly by the kings. The Prime Minister is a great yogi who can do the pran pratistha of the temple," he said.

The seer also lauded the role of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in the construction of the Ram Temple as it "is because of him that the temple is where it should be".

The Sankaracharya said that everyone should witness this historic occasion and appealed to all to chant the name of Ram in their respective homes on that day whether they go to Ayodhya or not.

He also urged people to celebrate the day by singing Sankirtan and lighting lamps.

He arrived here after taking a holy dip in the Parsuram Kund in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

