Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 was a "BJP event" and not a national one.

He was responding to a query on whether Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray would take part in the idol consecration ceremony scheduled on that day.

"Thackeray will definitely go but only after the BJP's event gets over. Why should one go to a BJP event? It is not a national event. The BJP is holding rallies and campaigning a lot for this function but where is the purity in it," Raut said.

When the Bharatiya Janata Party decides to undertake a campaign, it deploys its entire machinery and party workers and does not leave any scope for error, Raut claimed, adding the ruling party follows the same pattern nationwide.

"The BJP wants the country to forget about unemployment, inflation and issues concerning Manipur," the Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

"Shiv Sena workers shed their blood for this temple. Thousands of Sainiks were part of kar seva. (Party founder) Balasaheb Thackeray visited Ayodhya along with workers," Raut said underlining his party's strong connection to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

