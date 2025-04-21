Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh hailed Indian Army for their timely assistance by setting up medical camps and distributing essential medicines after three people died following flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

"In the aftermath of the torrential hailstorm yesterday, while the district administration team led by energetic DC Mr Baseer Haq has been commendably on the job since last night, it is time also to acknowledge and thank the Indian Army for their timely assistance, which played a crucial role in providing relief to the local population," Jitendra Singh said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday evening.

"I feel gratified to inform that the Army has set up medical aid camps, distributed essential medicines and ensured access to food and clean drinking water," the MoS said.

They have also made special arrangements for tea and basic meals for the affected population, he said.

"Needless to say, Indian Army at the service of the nation , not only during the war-time but equally as much during peace-time crisis," Singh added in his post.

In Ramban, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday have caused widespread devastation. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide.

Meanwhile, in view of continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, classwork in all schools across Kashmir valley will remain suspended on Monday, April 21, said Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Education Minister Sakina Itoo.

This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of all students across the Valley.

Taking to social media platform X, Itoo wrote, "In light of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, it has been decided that classwork in all schools of the valley shall remain suspended for one day tomorrow (21st April). This decision has been taken as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and well-being of all students"

The decision comes as parts of Jammu and Kashmir continue to witness intense rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides, especially in the hilly regions. The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has issued a yellow alert or 'watch' for most districts, excluding Jammu, Poonch, Kathua, Muzzafarabad and Mirpur.

According to Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, approximately 200-250 houses have been damaged, with Ramban being the most severely affected.

"Due to incessant rainfall and cloudburst, the National Highway was closed at several places. In Ramban, houses and hotels have been damaged," Chaudhary told ANI, adding that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local teams are on-site for rescue operations.

The Indian Army and local administration have launched massive relief efforts, including setting up medical aid camps, distributing essential medicines, and ensuring access to food and drinking water.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary visited Ramban to take stock of the ground situation, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives and assured all support from the government.

"Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which has caused considerable damage to life and property. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed," said Abdullah in a statement shared by the Chief Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, avoid travelling along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, and follow official advisories until the weather improves and clearing operations are completed. (ANI)

