Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Rameswaram residents are looking forward to rooster fights which are a part of Pongal festivities which will soon be held.

The cockfight organisers tie three to four-inch razor-sharp knives to both the legs of the cocks. Victory is declared only after the opponent's cock dies or is fatally injured during the fight. A game rooster costs anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh depending upon the breed.

Pongal, a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God is held in the mid of January. According to tradition, the festival marks the end of the winter solstice and the start of the sun's six-month-long journey.Moreover, women draw colourful rangoli outside their houses as a part of the festival. (ANI)

