Ranchi, Jul 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday approved three major road projects to streamline the traffic system in the capital city of Ranchi, a statement said.

The CM also directed officials to chalk out plans to improve the traffic system in other cities of the state.

The three projects were approved after the Road Construction Department's Principal Secretary Sunil Kumar gave a detailed presentation to the CM.

The CM directed the preparation of the detailed project reports (DPRs) to implement them at the earliest, the statement said.

The projects approved are a 1.75-km flyover connecting Argora Chowk-Kathal More-Chapu Toli, a 2.2-km flyover from Karamtoli to Science City, and an alternative four-lane road from the Ranchi railway station to the airport, with a total length of 4.7 km, along with an 800-meter elevated road, it said.

