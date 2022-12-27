Ranchi/Jamshedpur, Dec 27 (PTI) Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Tuesday said the state government is ready to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 cases.

He also said there is "no need to panic" and urged people to be on alert and get the booster dose of COVID vaccines.

"We had faced challenges during all waves of the COVID-19 pandemic with our limited resources. Our efforts during the coronavirus crisis were appreciated. Now, we are prepared to deal with any health crisis," he said in the state capital after the completion of a mock drill in Ranchi Sadar Hospital.

He reviewed the preparedness in the Ranchi district hospital to combat any spurt in coronavirus cases, according to a statement issued by the minister's office in Jamshedpur.

Gupta was accompanied by state health secretary Arun Kumar Singh.

The minister also inspected pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen-generating plants and reviewed the availability of cylinders of live-saving gas, manpower, bed and stock of essential medicines.

"The state government is ready to face any eventuality," he said.

Mock drills were also conducted at several district hospitals and also at the state's renowned health facility - Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)- in Ranchi as part of precautionary measures.

Many hospitals across the country held mock drills on Tuesday to check the readiness of health facilities in view of proper COVID-19 management.

The Centre has asked states and union territories to conduct the drill as part of precautionary measures following an increase in COVID-19 infections in China and other countries.

