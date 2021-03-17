Mathura (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has granted the status of state fair to 'Rangotsav', synonymous with the popular "Lathmar Holi" of Barsana, in a bid to promote tourism in the region, officials said on Wednesday.

"The three-day fair would be organized in a much better way since two-year-old Rangotsava has been granted the status of Rajkiya Mela (state fair," Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal told reporters here.

He said the administration is planning to organise Rangostav in a "magnificent" way this time as there would be no dearth of funds.

Beginning with "Laddu Holi" on March 22, the fair would cover Lathmar Holi of Barsana on March 23 and Lathmaar Holi of Nandgaon, the following day, the officials said.

Celebrated a few days before Holi, Lathmar means playing with sticks. In the festival, men folk try to smear colour women who traditionally protect themselves with lathis or sticks.

Holi will be celebrated on March 29 this year.

On preparations for Rangotsav, the officials said the mela area has been divided into three zones, comprising 11 sectors, with senior officers as incharge of each zone.

The state roadways would ply 122 buses for pilgrims proceeding to Barsana and Nandgaon, the DM said.

To prevent drowning incidents, divers would be posted at Priya Kund and Gahvar Kund in Barsana, and a boat would also ply in Priya Kund, the officials said.

COVID-19 norms would be strictly adhered to in the fair, they said.

