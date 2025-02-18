New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday protected influencer Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest in FIRs against him over his comments on a show on YouTube and censured him for the words he used. Following are the highlights from the SC hearing:

* SC grants Allahbadia interim protection from arrest in FIRs in Assam, Maharashtra.

Also Read | 'Still in Shock About What Happened to Us': Indian Deportee Shares Traumatic Experience at US Detention Centre.

* SC orders Allahbadia or his associates not to air any show on YouTube or any other audio/video visual mode of communication till further orders.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English: Inspirational Quote With Meaning for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on February 19, 2025.

* SC says Allahbadia would extend full cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

* If any other FIR on the same set of allegations has been registered in Jaipur, Allahbadia's arrest will remain stayed in it too, says SC.

* SC says no further FIR will be registered against him on the basis of the episode aired on show "India's Got Latent".

* SC grants liberty to Allahbadia to approach local police in Maharashtra and Assam for protection of his life and liberty in the event of any threat, to enable him to join the investigation.

* SC directs him to deposit his passport with the investigating officer of police station Nodal Cyber Police, Thane.

* SC says Allahbadia not to leave country without its permission.

* SC castigates Allahbadia, says entire society ashamed by his words.

* In this country if this is not obscenity then what is the standard of obscenity? SC asks.

* This is condemnable behaviour, says SC.

* We don't want to say anything further but there is something very dirty in his mind vomited in this kind of a programme, says SC.

* SC seek responses from the Centre, Maharashtra and Assam governments on Allahbadia's plea seeking clubbing and quashing of FIRs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)