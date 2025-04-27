Berhampur, Apr 27 (PTI) A 26-year-old man lodged in a jail in Odisha's Ganjam district in a rape case, on Sunday married the survivor in the premises of the prison, officials said.

The marriage was solemnised in the jail premises in the presence of the family members of the bride and groom, several dignitaries and jail officials.

Also Read | Madurai: Man Dies by Suicide at Government Hospital After Contracting Rabies From Stray Cat Bite.

The premises of the sub-jail in Kodala wore a festive look, when the under-trial prisoner, identified as Surya Kant Behera of Gochhabadi in Polasara police station limits, tied the nuptial knot with the woman he was in love with before landing in the jail in November, last year.

Behera was working in Surat in Gujarat before he was arrested by the police.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to Visit Rae Bareli and Amethi on April 29-30, First Visit to Amethi After 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Due to certain misunderstandings between the families of the bride and groom, the 22-year-old woman lodged a rape complaint against Behera and subsequently, he was taken into custody, said PK Mishra, an advocate of the bride.

Now they have mutually agreed to their marriage, even though the groom is lodged in jail as an undertrial prisoner, he said.

"After getting permission from the jail authorities and following all legal aspects, we have coordinated their marriage function," said Tarinisen Dehury, jailor of sub-jail, Kodala.

He said the marriage was solemnised following the traditional Hindu rituals and in the presence of the family members of both bride and groom and other dignitaries.

The groom arrived at the venue in a decorated electric vehicle (EV), which was also arranged by the jail officials.

Elderly persons, presented in the venue, blessed both bride and groom and wished them a happy married life. All the expenditure, including the marriage dresses for the groom, was borne by the families of the bride and groom. "We are only facilitating their marriage", said Dehury.

The groom was again lodged in jail after completing the marriage function, while the bride returned home.

"We hope he will be released from jail soon and they lead a happy conjugal life," said Bhaskar Behera, father of the groom.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)