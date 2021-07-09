New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Amid war of words between Central government and Twitter, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has joined the micro-blogging site Koo.

RSS will now be sharing all its big decisions and required information with people in their own language through Koo. @RSSOrg is the authorised account of the organisation.

This comes after Twitter had removed the blue verification badge from the personal accounts of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as well as a number of other leaders from the organisation last month.

The list includes prominent Sangh leaders like Gopal Krishna, Arun Kumar, and former leaders Suresh Soni and Suresh B Joshi.

However, the blue tick was restored by the Twitter hours after removing it.

Twitter also removed the blue badge from the account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. However, it later restored the blue verification tick of Naidu's personal account. The last tweet from the handle was made on July 23, 2020.

The blue tick on Twitter handles is to let people know that the social media account is authentic. It said to receive the blue badge, the person's account must be authentic, notable, and active.

On June 25, Twitter temporarily suspended former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's and Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor's account citing copyright violations, only to apologise and restore it later.

Several BJP leaders on Wednesday took to micro-blogging platform 'Koo' to congratulate the newly-appointed ministers in the new-look cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The list of leaders include Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (ANI)

