Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) Enforcement Directorate personnel on Saturday conducted raids at the residences of a rice mill owner and a PDS dealer in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, as part of its investigation into the alleged ration distribution scam.

The ED raided the houses at Kalupur, Korar Bagan and Ranaghat areas, with the operation continuing for several hours, officials said.

The central probe agency did not share further details of the searches conducted on Saturday.

It had earlier arrested West Bengal minister Jyoti Priyo Mallick in a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam.

He served as the Food Supplies Minister from 2011 to 2021, a period during which the “irregularities” in ration distribution reportedly occurred.

Mallick has been remanded to ED custody till November 6 by a local court.

