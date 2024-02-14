Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Gopalaiah has filed a report with the police in Bengaluru, alleging that he received a threatening call from former city corporator Padmaraj.

According to Gopalaiah, the corporator demanded money and threatened Gopalaiah and his family.

In response to this, he has informed the Home Minister and submitted a letter to the Speaker.

"Late last night, I received a threatening call from former corporator Padmaraju, who demanded money and threatened me and my family. I have lodged a complaint with the police department and informed the Home Minister about this. I have also submitted a letter to the Speaker. Padmaraju should be arrested," he said.

K. Gopalaiah is a former Cabinet Minister in the Government of Karnataka.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

