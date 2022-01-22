Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 6,568 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections so far, taking the virus tally to 3,90,949, while seven related deaths in the past 24 hours raised the toll to 4,598, officials said.

The Jammu division accounted for 1,875 of the new cases in the Union Territory, while the Kashmir division logged the remaining 4,693 fresh infections, they said.

Also Read | Kerala Nun Rape Case: Prosecution To Appeal Against Acquittal of Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

The Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 1,604 fresh coronavirus cases, followed by 1,236 infections in Jammu district.

There are 39,113 active cases in the Union Territory, while the count of recoveries stand at 3,47,238, the officials said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Shirur; Five Arrested, Search On for 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)