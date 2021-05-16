Shimla, May 16 (PTI) The coronavirus death toll rose to 2,311 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with record 70 more fatalities, while 2,378 new infections took the infection tally to 1,60,240, an official said.

Out of the fresh deaths, the highest 30 were in Kangra district alone. The number of active cases in the state stands at 36,909, according to data.

The highest 11,579 active cases were in the worst-hit Kangra district.

The number of recoveries increased to 1,20,990 with 2,378 more people recuperating from the infection, the official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)