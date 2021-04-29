Srinagar, Apr 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 3,474 fresh COVID-19 cases and 26 coronavirus-related deaths, also the highest in the Union Territory for a 24-hour period, officials said.

The new cases and fatalities pushed the infection count to 1,72,547 and the death toll to 2,253, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,024 were from the Jammu division and 2,450 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 1,017 new cases, followed by 489 in Jammu district and 429 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has reached 26,144 in the Union Territory, while 1,44,154 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Eleven districts of Jammu and Kashmir have been placed under an 84-hour lockdown from 7 pm on Thursday till 7 am on Monday as a measure to prevent the spread of the infection. PTI MIJ

