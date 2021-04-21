Bhopal, Apr 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 13,107 new coronavirus positive cases, its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, the state health department said.

The state's caseload now stands at 4,46,811, it said.

With the death of 75 patients due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the fatality count grew to 4,788, the officials said.

So far in April, the state has recorded 1,51,300 new cases and 802 fatalities.

A total of 9,035 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count in Madhya Pradesh to 3,59,755, the department said.

With 1,781 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 94,549, while that of Bhopal rose to 73,676 with the addition of 1,709 cases.

Indore reported seven deaths, taking the toll in the district to 1,069, while the number of fatalities in Bhopal rose to 687 as five more patients died, the officials said.

Indore is now left with 13,074 active cases, while Bhopal has 9,057 such cases.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 82,268.

With 54,548 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 72.33 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 4,46,811, new cases 13,107, death toll 4,788, recovered 3,59,755, active cases 82,268, number of tests so far 72,33,580.

