Ranchi, Jun 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that a recruitment process to fill up 40,000 posts in different departments will be initiated soon.

The CM, during the day, distributed appointment letters at the state secretariat among newly recruited assistant directors, senior scientific officers and scientific assistants of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Soren said that the government has already sent a requisition to Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department for initiating recruitment to 12,000 lower-grade posts.

"Very soon, the process to fill up as many as 40,000 posts in various departments will be started,” the CM said.

Since the formation of the government, the appointment rules of all departments have been "corrected and strengthened", thus benefiting the local youth of Jharkhand, he added.

